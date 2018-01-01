Iran’s Rouhani calls for respecting people criticism

2018-01-01 22:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the officials of the country must take the demands of the people into account.

“People have points regarding the livelihood problems, corruption, and lack of transparency in the performance of some institutions. They want more relaxed atmosphere… the demands of the people must be taken into account,” the president tweeted on Monday.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protesters later chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

According to the state-run TV, at least 10 individuals were killed in the protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news