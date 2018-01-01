Mike Pence postpones Mideast trip

2018-01-01 23:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Vice President Mike Pence, who postponed a Middle East trip after Arab leaders denounced the new U.S. policy on Jerusalem, isn’t scheduled to visit Israel in January, either, according to an Israeli official, TIME reports.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said the visit isn’t included in the schedule of high-level dignitaries in January, without elaborating on the reason for the delay. White House and Pence spokespeople didn’t have immediate comment.

The vice president had planned to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in December and deliver a speech to the Israeli Knesset, but the visit was put off until this month.