Two brothers killed in armed attack on liquor store in Egypt

Two men were killed in an armed attack on a liquor store on Monday in al-Omrania, Giza, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Eyewitnesses and Al Arabiya.net security sources said that the incident took place in al-Doctor street, Omrania, where unknown figures riding a tok-tok fired at the store owner while he was loading new stock to hand out during the festive season and New Year’s celebrations.

While the shop owner survived the deadly fires, two brothers whom were also helping load the liquor lost their lives, added the witnesses. After investigations, it was learned that the deceased brothers owned an automotive spare-piece shop adjacent to the liquor store.