At least six killed in Pakistan hospital cylinder blast

2018-01-02 05:18 | www.trend.az | 0

At least six people were killed after a cylinder exploded within the premises of District Headquarters Hospital on Monday evening, Geo TV reports.

More than 12 other people were reported injured in the incident.



DCO Attock Rana Akber Hayat confirmed that the deaths occurred after a portion of the hospital building collapsed following the blast.

Rescue services said the cylinder explosion damaged a portion of the woman's ward and multiple people are feared trapped in the rubble.