Twins born in California in different years

2018-01-02 05:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Twins were born just 20 minutes apart - but in different years, months and days, Daily Mail reports.

Joaquin and Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros were both due to arrive January 27, 2018.

But at 7pm on New Year's Eve, their mother Maria went into labor prematurely, and the babies arrived naturally either side of midnight in California's Delano Regional Medical Center.