Gunman kills 21 in attack on Nigeria church

2018-01-02 05:52 | www.trend.az | 1

The New Year celebration turned tragic in Rivers State as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately at people returning from the church in the early hours of Monday where they had gone to usher in the New Year, Premium Times reports.

The incident occurred at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omoni Nnamdi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said it was difficult for the police to give the exact number of people killed in the shooting.

“We can only confirm the incident, but we can’t confirm the number of casualties. We are still working on that because some people were taken to the hospital and some of them are recuperating,” said Mr. Nnamdi, a deputy superintendent of police.