Seven injured after box truck crashes into vehicle, pedestrians in US

2018-01-02 07:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Fire crews responded to a crash in San Francisco that involved a box truck and two pedestrians on Monday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department, NBC reports.

About 3:45 p.m., a total of seven people were injured, two of them seriously, after a box truck plowed into a vehicle with multiple occupants as well as TWO pedestrians at Geary Street and 21st Avenue, fire officials said.

The box truck driver apparently was trying to make a U-turn, possibly changed his mind mid-turn and hit the two men, ages 66 and 79, who were on a sidewalk, officials said. The truck driver then hit the car carrying five people.

A homeland security employee happened to be at the scene and made a citizen's arrest, holding the driver until police arrived, official said.