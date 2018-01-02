WB offers ways to develop private sector in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 02

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan needs to make some changes to the legislation to further develop the private sector, said Keiko Honda, executive vice president and chief executive officer of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group (WB), in an interview with Trend.

Azerbaijan has a good infrastructure and can more actively attract private sector to the country, said Honda, who paid a one-day visit to Baku.

This is not just about private financing, she noted adding that it is necessary to slightly change the legal framework in order to improve the cooperation between the state and private sector and attract independent electricity producers.

Honda believes that this step will further develop the private sector and increase the volume of private investments in the country.

Director for Operations at the MIGA Sarvesh Suri, for his part, told Trend that the main goal of the Azerbaijani government is to diversify the country’s economy, and the WB is ready to support Azerbaijan in this issue.

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the development of agriculture and various infrastructure projects in order to diversify its economy, noted Suri.