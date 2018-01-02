Iran-US trade ties: claims and realities

2018-01-02 09:53 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
By Umid Niayesh– Trend:
In recent years, there were always claims in Iran that the Islamic Republic’s trade ties surged under the ex-president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Washington became Tehran’s first trade partner during the administration of the pragmatic president, who was at office from 1989 to 1997.
The claim was first raised in the 1990s by Asr-e-Ma, an analytical weekly, established by left-hand Organization of the Islamic Revolution Mojahedin (OIRM), which later became one of the core parties of the reformist wing in Iran.
The speculation raised again by hardliner conservatives during the Hassan Rouhani presidency, after the Islamic Republic reached a historic nuclear deal with the US-led Western powers in 2015, which paved the path to removal of international sanctions against Tehran.
What the claims say:
According to the claims, the US increased its annual trade with Iran to $5 billion during the Rafsanjani period and became Tehran’s "first trade partner," in particular in 1991-1995, in a bid to dominate the Islamic Republic economically and make Tehran dependent on Washington.
The US oil firms were purchasing 30 percent of Iran’s crude directly and bringing into account the indirect crude purchases, almost 50 percent of Iran’s export was sold to US firms and nearly 35 percent of Iran's foreign exchange earnings were provided through the United States.
However, in 1995 a total embargo on dealings with Iran by American companies was imposed by then president, Bill Clinton. This ended trade, which had been growing following the end of the Iran–Iraq War (1980-1988). The next year, the American Congress passed the Iran-Libya Sanctions act, designed to prevent other countries from making large investments in Iranian energy.
The official figures
Despite the "$5 billion turnover" and "first trade partner" claims, indirect business is not included in two countries trade turnover.
The official statistics indicate that before the Islamic Revolution, the mutual trade between Tehran and Washington experienced the highest value in 1978, when the US exports to Iran accounted to $3.7 billion. The same year Iran’s imports from the US reached $2.9 billion. On the verge of the revolution, the US and West Germany were Iran’s top trade partners.
The US was exporting technology, industrial equipment as well as agricultural and consumer goods to Iran.
Tehran and Washington broke off diplomatic relations following the seizure of US embassy staff in Tehran in the months after the 1979 revolution. Fifty-two American diplomats and citizens were held hostage for 444 days (Nov. 4, 1979-Jan. 20, 1981), after a group of Iranian students supporting the Iranian Revolution took over the embassy.
In 1981, the first year after releasing the hostages, US exports to Iran accounted to $300 million, against $64 million worth of imports.
In the following years, the mutual trade between the two countries was changing, going up and down, but never again witnessed record figures registered before the Islamic Revolution.
The US energy firms, reportedly continued crude oil purchase from Iran, worth $3.5 billion per year, via their subsidiaries till the mid-1990s, when sanctions were broadened.
Three decades of trade ties
In the years following the Islamic Revolution, the Iran-US mutual trade fluctuated from year to year, experiencing the highest value in 1987, but it registered a sharp fall and came down to zero, in 1996, after the Clinton administration imposed new sanctions against Tehran in 1995.
The trade was restored in 2000 when bans on carpets and caviar imports from Iran were lifted.
In 2008, bilateral trade totaled over $787 million, registering a 148 percent increase, which was followed by a sharp fall the next year, when Mahmoud Ahmadinejad became Iran’s president for the second term.
Removal of international sanctions against Tehran in 2016 only contributed to Iran’s imports to US, which experienced a 700-percent rise year on year to $88 million, meanwhile the overall trade stood at $216 million, 11 percent less than the preceding year.
The latest statistics released by the United States Census Bureau reveal that the condition has worsened compared to 2016.
Mutual trade turnover between the two countries stood at $159.7 million during the first ten months of 2017, 23 percent less year on year.
The US exports to Iran reached $109.8 million in the 10-month period (18 percent less year on year), meanwhile Iran’s export to US decreased by about 3 percent to $49.9 million in the same time span.
The table below covers the trade information between Iran and the US in 1985-2016 (based on data from the US Census Bureau):
|
Year
|
Exports (million USD)
|
Change (%)
|
Imports (million USD)
|
Change (%)
|
Balance (million USD)
|
Trade turnover (million USD)
|
Change (%)
|
1985
|
74
|
-
|
725
|
-
|
-651
|
799
|
-
|
1986
|
34
|
-54
|
569
|
-22
|
-535
|
603
|
-25
|
1987
|
54
|
58
|
1668
|
193
|
-1,613,5
|
1722
|
185
|
1988
|
81
|
49
|
9
|
-99
|
72
|
90
|
-95
|
1989
|
55
|
-31
|
9
|
-4
|
47
|
64
|
-29
|
1990
|
163
|
194
|
7
|
-21
|
156
|
169
|
165
|
1991
|
528
|
225
|
231
|
3293
|
297
|
758
|
348
|
1992
|
748
|
42
|
1
|
-100
|
747
|
748
|
-1
|
1993
|
616
|
-18
|
0
|
-86
|
616
|
616
|
-18
|
1994
|
329
|
-47
|
1
|
700
|
328
|
330
|
-47
|
1995
|
277
|
-16
|
0
|
-75
|
277
|
278
|
-16
|
1996
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
0
|
-100
|
1997
|
1
|
450
|
0
|-
|
1
|
1
|
500
|
1998
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
0
