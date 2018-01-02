Uzbekistan increases excise tax on alcoholic products

2018-01-02 10:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Uzbekistan set new rates of the excise tax on domestically made alcoholic products, including beer, on January 1.

The new rates were set by the presidential decree on the forecast on main macroeconomic indicators and parameters of the 2018 State Budget of Uzbekistan.

Under the document, from January 1, 2018, the excise tax for 1 decalitre of ethyl alcohol is 7,844 soums (an increase of 25 percent) and 6,994 soums for 1 decalitre of natural wines (an increase of 10 percent).

The excise tax for 1 decaliter of other wines increased to 12,000 soums (an increase of 20 percent), for cognac - to 73,997 soums (an increase of 27 percent), for vodka and other strong alcohol products - to 67,571 soums (an increase of 25 percent), for beer - to 7,699 soums (an increase of 20 percent).

For cognac with over 40 percent ABV, the excise tax rate is set at 121,928 soums per 1 decalitre (an increase of 27 percent) and for vodka and other alcoholic products with over 40 percent ABV - at 111,339 soums per 1 decalitre (an increase of 25 percent).