US Customs computers outage causes delays for airport travelers

2018-01-02

An outage affecting the Customs and Border Protection's computer systems left international travelers waiting in long lines at airports throughout the country Monday night, CNN reported.

The outage affected airports including JFK, San Francisco and Denver, as international travelers arrived from holiday travels on New Year's Day.

CBP said "there is no indication the service disruption was malicious in nature." It said that all airports were back online after the outage lasted from 7:30 p.m. to about 9:30 p.m. ET.

Passengers who landed during those hours stood in long, snaking lines at the international arrivals area, trying to get through passport control.