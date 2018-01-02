Police detain 450 protesters in Tehran amid growing unrest in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Security forces have arrested at least 450 protesters in the capital Tehran over the past three days.

The governor of Tehran, Aliasghar Naserbakht, has said that 100 individuals were detained on Monday, ILNA news agency reported.

He further forecast that the situation in the capital city would become calm today.

The governor ruled out the possibility of using the IRGC forces in dealing with the unrests, saying the police forces are in full control of the city.

The state-run TV reported that nine individuals were killed across the country over the last night, putting the death toll of the unrests in the country at 20.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protesters later chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

