Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport among world's 13 most beautiful airports (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

The Jakarta Post has published a list of world's 13 most beautiful airports, in which the Baku-based Heydar Aliyev International Airport is listed first.