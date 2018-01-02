Azerbaijan needs structure for real estate inventory and valuation: expert

2018-01-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

There is a need to create an independent structure responsible for real estate inventory and valuation in Azerbaijan, Rashid Heydarov, a real estate expert, told Trend.

“In recent years, Azerbaijan has pursued a very successful policy to improve management in the real estate sector,” he said. “In order to continue this policy, rules for compilation and maintenance of a single real estate cadastre have been established in Azerbaijan. These rules make it possible to carry out technical inventory of all types of real estate in Azerbaijan to determine their quantitative and qualitative indicators and create a single information bank of e-cadastre.”