Azerbaijan switches to new system of customs duties

2018-01-02 11:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan switched to a new system of customs duties on Jan. 1. The new duties will be regulated by the “Goods Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity, Customs Rates for Import and Export.”

In this regard, two documents – “Rates of Customs Duties on Goods Imported to Azerbaijan” and “List of Goods Subject to Export Customs Duties and Rates of Export Customs Duties” – lose their force.

Since 2001, the customs rates of 0, 0.5, 1, 3, 5, 10 and 15 percent were applied in the country. Starting from this year, only rates of 0, 5 and 15 percent on imported raw materials and goods are applied in Azerbaijan.

The majority of the goods (raw materials and equipment) are exempt from customs duties starting from this year.