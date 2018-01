Italy to continue strengthening OSCE’s work to address protracted conflicts, says FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

Italy would continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address protracted conflicts through the existing formats.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in his article posted on the OSCE website on the Italian 2018 OSCE Chairmanship priorities.