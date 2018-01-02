Double corridor system launched at Uzbek airports

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Since Jan. 1, a system of double ("green" and "red") corridor operates at checkpoints in all international airports in Uzbekistan.

In international airports, passengers crossing the customs border can choose the "green" or "red" corridor for customs operations as a form of declaring non-commercial purpose goods.

These measures will significantly improve the logistics of the passenger flow, Uzbekistan Airways said.

Bringing customs clearance in line with generally accepted world standards and simplifying customs formalities is aimed at creating the most favorable conditions for development of tourism, said the company.