Protocol to Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan agreement on int'l road transport comes into force

2018-01-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The protocol on introduction of amendments and additions to the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on international road traffic dated Sept. 4, 1996, entered into force on Dec.30, 2017, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported on Jan.2.

The protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement was signed on Oct.6, 2017 in Tashkent.

The protocol was adopted with a view to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of transport communications by expanding the scope of application of the intergovernmental agreement.