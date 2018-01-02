Has ever chaos brought about justice? How about Iran?

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

The recent political unrests in Iran seem to bring the country to the brink of chaos, but the outcome of the ongoing protests is still under the question.

Lack of a charismatic leader and serious alternative for the administration as well as fears over the appearance of extremist groups appear as the main shortcomings of the latest round of anti-government demonstrations in Iran, discouraging a large number of people to join the rallies.

Despite President Hassan Rouhani’s efforts to calm down angry and emotional protesters, the unrests continued into Tuesday, leaving at least nine killed over the last night across the country.

“People have points regarding the livelihood problems, corruption, and lack of transparency in the performance of some institutions. They want more relaxed atmosphere… the demands of the people must be taken into account,” the president tweeted on Monday in a move aimed at easing the emotional atmosphere.

The death toll of the unrests in the country has reportedly surpassed 20 and hundreds of protesters have been detained, but no one has a clear view of how the ongoing developments would impact the political landscape of the Middle Eastern nation.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

Although many commentators have already speculated about the roots of the recent developments and their possible outcomes, it still appears tough to accurately talk about the main force behind the movement.

Whatever the possible outcome of the protests could be, the lack of a clear leadership seems to weaken their impact.