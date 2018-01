New rules approved for currency exchange in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Azad Hasanli– Trend:

The Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) of Azerbaijan has approved a new procedure for currency exchange operations.

Under the new order, which has already entered into force, the exchange offices are not allowed to provide other services rather than currency exchange services. A special license is required to provide currency exchange services.