Schools closed in southwestern Iran due to security concerns

2018-01-02 13:42 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Officials in the southwestern city of Izeh have decided to temporarily close schools on Tuesday due to concerns over growing unrests, media reports suggested.

It was earlier reported that at least two individuals were killed during the protests in the city of Izeh in Khuzestan Province on Sunday.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

