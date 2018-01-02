Uzbek president strengthening dialogue with citizens in entrepreneurship issues

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 2

By Mamed Dashdamirov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered to draft a state program for the implementation of the Strategy of Action in the “Year of support of active entrepreneurship, innovative ideas and technologies” until Jan. 5.

A joint working group headed by state adviser Otabek Murodov should carry out a critical analysis of the implementation of the Strategy of Action in 2017, shortcomings, and, taking into account the opinion of the public and experts, prepare a draft of a new program.