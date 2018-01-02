Trump: Sanctions and 'other pressures' on Pyongyang start to have 'big impact'

International sanctions and other measures enacted against North Korea are starting to have an impact, Trump said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea," Trump said in a Twitter message.

The president has commented on the recently introduced additional UN Security Council sanctions against Pyongyang aimed at hampering the development of North Korean nuclear weapons, after the country has repeatedly carried out nuclear and weapons tests, despite the UNSC's actions.

The latter comment comes in the wake of Seoul proposing to hold high-level talks on January 9 with Pyongyang at the demilitarized zone between the two countries. The move was prompted by the North Korean President, Kim Jong Un's New Year address to the nation, in which he expressed hopes that the country's athletes would take part in the upcoming Olympic Games set to take place in South Korea.