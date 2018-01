Azerbaijan appreciates inclusion of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement into priorities’ list of Italian OSCE Chairmanship, says Foreign Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijan highly appreciates inclusion of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, through the work of the OSCE Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs, into priorities’ list of the Italian OSCE Chairmanship, said Spokesman of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev.

