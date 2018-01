Egypt to extend state of emergency for three months

Egypt is to extend its state of emergency for three months from Jan. 13, Reuters reported, citing news agency MENA.

Egypt first imposed the current state of emergency in April after two church bombings killed at least 45 people. It was extended in July and again in October.

