Iran protests: over 150 individuals detained in Hamedan city

2018-01-02 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 2

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least 150 protesters have been detained in the northwestern city of Hamedan over the past six days, authorities said.

The governor of Hamedan City, Ali Ta'ali, has said that local and nonlocal people are among the detainees, Tasnim news agency reported.