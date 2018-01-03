US says sanctions possible over Iran protests

2018-01-03 00:41 | www.trend.az | 1

The Trump administration is raising the possibility it could impose more sanctions on Iran to punish it for cracking down on protesters, AP reported.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says sanctions are one tool the U.S. has to respond to Iran’s behavior. She says the U.S. is “watching reports very closely of any potential human rights abuses.” She’s alluding to existing sanctions authorities that allow the U.S. to target Iran for human rights violations.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in the illegal protests.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news