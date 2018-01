Bikers allegedly fire bullets at governor office in central Iran

2018-01-03 00:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Two bikers have fired bullets at the building of the governor office of Lanjan County in the central province of Esfahan, state-TV reported.

According to the report, the assault has claimed no victims and the attackers have fled.