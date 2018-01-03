At least 25 dead in Peru as bus crashes over a cliff

2018-01-03 02:06 | www.trend.az | 1

According to Peruvian police, at least 25 people have died in Pasamayo, Peru, after a bus plunged 330 feet into a ravine. Thirty others are said to be injured, Sputnik reported.

Dino Escurdero, the chief of the Highway Police, told local media outlet Channel N that the current death toll is estimated to be at 25, however, the numbers could go up to either 40 or 50 dead as they "still do not have precise figures."

​"At least 25 people are dead and around five are injured among those found," Escudero told local outlets. "The police and firefighters are working to rescue the victims of the crash, but we believe the death toll could rise."

​The bus left Tuesday morning from the northern city of Huacho and was headed to Lima when the accident took place on the Pan-American Highway. A total of 57 passengers, in addition to the driver and one crew member, were said to be onboard, Blu Radio reported Escudero saying.