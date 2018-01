23 hurt, including firefighter, in Bronx blaze

2018-01-03 04:09 | www.trend.az | 1

The Fire Department of New York says 23 people, including a firefighter, are hurt following a Bronx blaze, ABC News reported.

All of them are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the fire started in a first-floor furniture store around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Adults and children fled from the three stories of apartments above, including a man who ran outside with no shirt and no shoes. Nearby, icicles hung from power lines and ladders.