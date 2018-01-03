At least 17 people killed in shooting attack on Nigerian church

At least 17 people have been killed after a group of armed assailants stormed a church in southern Nigeria and went on a shooting spree, local officials say, Press TV reported.

The deadly incident occurred in the town of Omoku, some 90 kilometers from the southern oil hub of Port Harcourt in Rivers State late on Monday, when dozens of churchgoers were returning from a New Year's Eve service, said a local police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, on Tuesday.

He added that at least 12 other people sustained injuries during the shooting and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to Osi Olisa, the chairman of a local community group, the gunmen also shot people on the road before escaping from the scene.

Meanwhile, Rivers State police public relations officer Nnamdi Omoni said the death toll could not be confirmed at the moment. “The commissioner of police, Ahmed Zaki, has also launched a manhunt for the bandits to ensure they are arrested and prosecuted,” he said.