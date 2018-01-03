Heavy snowfall closes road in southern Georgia

Harsh winter conditions have caused traffic problems in the southern part of Georgia.

This morning, the Georgian Road Department announced that one of the roads in southern Georgia has closed for all transport, Agenda reported.

"Due to meteorological conditions (strong storm, intense snowfall and limited visibility), traffic is forbidden for all modes of transport on the km94-km110 (Paravani Pass) section of Koda-Partskhisi-Manglisi-Tsalka-Ninotsminda secondary road”, the department said.

It added that traffic is free on the remaining section of the road.