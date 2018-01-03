Turkey’s ruling party: Iran won’t become second Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iran will not become the second Syria, as this country is one of the key players in the region, said Mahir Unal, spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey, the Turkish media reported Jan. 3.

Unal noted that the strengthening of tension in Iran is not in the interests of Turkey.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in these protests.

According to the Iranian media outlets, 28 people were killed during the ongoing protests.

