Turkey, France to mull regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and France will discuss regional issues during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Paris, the Turkish media reported Jan. 3.

Reportedly, Erdogan’s visit to Paris will start on Jan. 5 at the invitation of France’s President Emmanuel Macron.

The two countries’ presidents will discuss the issue of declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the situation in Iraq, Syria and Iran, as well as relations between Turkey and the EU.