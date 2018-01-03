Uzbekistan cuts income tax for individuals

2018-01-03 11:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The average and maximum rates on incomes of individuals have been reduced in Uzbekistan since Jan. 1, while the amount of contribution to individual accumulative pension accounts has been increased, and property tax will be calculated based on the cadastral value of real estate.

This is stated in the presidential decree, which approved the main macroeconomic indicators and parameters of the state budget for 2018.

Particularly, the average tax rate on income of individuals (from 5 to 10 minimum wages) and the maximum (over 10 minimum wages) is reduced by 0.5 percent - to 16.5 percent and 22.5 percent respectively.



Meanwhile, the minimum income tax rate for individuals (up to five minimum wages) is kept at 7.5 percent.

Under the document, since Jan. 1, the amount of mandatory monthly contributions transferred to individual accumulative pension accounts of citizens has been increased from one to two percent of income, which is subject to taxation.