Kazakhstan records rise in prices

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The inflation rate in Kazakhstan in December 2017 compared to the previous month was 0.7 percent and compared to December 2016 - 7.1 percent, according to the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry.

In the past month, prices for food rose by 1.1 percent, for non-food products - 0.5 percent and paid services for rendered to population - 0.3 percent.

As of Jan.1, 2018, prices for food on an annual basis grew by 6.5 percent, non-food products - 8.9 percent and paid services - 5.9 percent.

During this period, prices for confectionery rose by 10.7 percent, alcoholic beverages - 10.3 percent, dairy products - 9.3 percent, fish and seafood - 8.6 percent, fruits and vegetables - 8.4 percent, bakery and flour products - 7.4 percent, coffee, tea and cocoa - 6.2 percent, bread - 2.8 percent, pasta - 2.1 percent, flour - 1.8 percent, while prices for sugar decreased by 19.5 percent and cereals - 15.1 percent.