North Korea's participation in previous games hosted by South Korea

2018-01-03

North Korea reopened a border hotline with Seoul on Wednesday to discuss sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea’s Pyeongchang next month, Reuters reported.

Should the North attend the event, the two Koreas may march under a single flag at a sports opening ceremony for the first time in more than a decade and even compete as a single nation, experts and officials have suggested.

Such a move would be a powerful symbol of reconciliation amid a tense standoff over Pyongyang’s defiant pursuit of nuclear and missiles programs.

Games organizing chief Lee Hee-beom previously raised the possibility of the two Koreas forming unified teams in figure skating and ice hockey for the Games to be held in the mountain village of Pyeongchang, just 80 km (50 miles) from the inter-Korean border.

The two Koreas have competed as a single nation in international table tennis and soccer games before but have never joined forces for multi-sports events such as the Olympics or Asian Games.

South and North Korea marched together at the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympics for the first time, after the two Koreas held its first-ever summit under South Korea’s liberal Kim Dae-jung government.

Lee, president of the Pyeongchang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, also proposed North Korean athletes entering the South by crossing the heavily armed land border between the two Koreas.

That would be the first time that North Korean athletes would arrive the South by road, the organizer said. North Korea has not responded to Lee’s proposals.

North Korea participated in the international multi-sports events hosted by South Korea three times - in 2002, 2003 and 2014.

The North boycotted the Seoul Olympics held in 1988. Nine months before those Games, North Korean agents detonated a bomb on Korean Air Flight 858, killing all 104 passengers and 11 crew.

North Korea sent a 606-member delegation, including 184 athletes, 288 cheerleaders and 134 officers to the 2002 Asian Games in the South Korean port city of Busan.