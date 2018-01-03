Egypt's Grand Mufti endorses Bitcoin trading ban

Egypt's top imam has endorsed a ban on trading in Bitcoin by declaring it "forbidden" by Islam, BBC reported.

Sheikh Shawki Allam, the Grand Mutfi, said the digital crypto-currency carried risks of "fraudulence, lack of knowledge, and cheating".

Bitcoin began last year below $1,000 (£737) but reached nearly $20,000 before the end of the year.

Then it lost more than 25% of its value inside a week, sparking warnings of a dangerous bubble.

The Grand Mufti said risks could arise because the virtual currency was not subject to surveillance by any centralised authority.