Georgia’s monthly inflation amounts to 0.8% in December

2018-01-03 12:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Georgia’s annual inflation rate posted a 6.7 percent year-on-year increase, Agenda with reference to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported.

Meanwhile, in December 2017 the monthly inflation rate amounted to 0.8 percent.

Last month prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 1.4 percent and contributed 0.42 percentage points to the overall Consumer Price Index (annual inflation) change.

The prices were higher for the following subgroups:

Vegetables (5.3 percent)

Fruit and grapes (4.2 percent)

Fish (1.9 percent)

Milk, cheese and eggs (1.3 percent)

Meat (1 percent)