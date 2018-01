Turkmenistan named best country for recreation in 2018

2018-01-03 13:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

Trend:

Turkmenistan was named the best country for recreation in 2018, according to ORIENT agency.

Following a numerous programs about tourism and travel to different countries, the Italian TV channel "Rai Tre" conducted a survey among the audience to reveal the best countries for recreation in 2018. Turkmenistan won in the category "History".