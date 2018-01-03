Russian Air Transport Agency withdraws permission for two flights to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) has withdrawn the admission of the VIM-Avia airline for flights to Azerbaijan, according to a protocol of the Interdepartmental Commission for accessing carriers on international routes, available to Trend.

According to the protocol, this concerns the St. Petersburg–Gabala and Zhukovsky–Ganja flights.

The document says that the admission has been withdrawn due to failure to carry out flights during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) timetable season following the season, when the permit was granted.