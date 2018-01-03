New Year in Armenia, or “A Feast in Time of Plague”

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

Trend:

The New Year has long ceased to be a holiday for many families in Armenia – it has become a heavy and unpleasant burden, according to Armenian media outlets.

The Armenian New Year is in many respects similar to the “traditional” Armenian wedding. The similarity is that in most cases, it is not conducted for oneself, but for relatives, friends and unfamiliar people.

Under the conditions, according to official data, when there is a 30-percent poverty level in the country, an attempt to “worthily” celebrate the New Year turns into a huge headache and a heavy burden.