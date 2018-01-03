Iran ensures 6% of Japan’s oil demand

Iran’s oil exports to Japan (including gas condensates) in November 2017 decreased by 18.7 percent year-on-year and reached ‎‎5.79‎‎‎ million barrels.

Compared to the preceding month, the figure indicates a rise by 12.9 percent, Japan’s ministry of economy, trade and industry said.

The figure includes 489,787.5 barrels of condensates exported from Iran’s South Pars gas field.

Iran was Japan’s fifth oil supplier after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, with a share of 5.8 percent in November 2017, while the country supplied 7.6 percent of the Asian country’s oil demand in November 2016 (7.13 million barrels).