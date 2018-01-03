Search for missing Azerbaijani mountaineers continues despite bad weather (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3



Measures to find mountaineers, who disappeared in the mountains area of Azerbaijan’s Guba district, are conducted continuously, but with restrictions, taking into account the sharp deterioration of weather conditions (snow up to 1.4 meters, lower temperature, strong wind and poor visibility) in recent days.

This was noted at a meeting held at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations on Jan. 3, chaired by Deputy Minister, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev, according to the ministry’s message.

The meeting was attended by heads of structures involved in search and rescue operations.