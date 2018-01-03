Tajik-Kyrgyz Ministerial consultations held in Bishkek

The Tajik-Kyrgyz Ministerial consultations took place on December 27 at the level of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Zohir Saidzoda and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Dinara Kemelova, Khovar reported.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, during the consultations a wide range of topical issues of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations were discussed.

The parties agreed to continue work on preparing the substantive part of significant interstate events and arranging high-level visits in 2018.