Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Tajikistan and Seychelles

On December 28 in New York there was held a signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Seychelles.

NIAT “Khovar” has been reported by the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.