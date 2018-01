UnionPay bank cards being accepted in Uzbekistan

2018-01-03 15:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

In Uzbekistan, for the first time in its history, it has become possible to pay for goods and services with international plastic cards Unionpay International via the terminals of Uzcard system.

This service was launched by Uzbekistan’s United Republican Processing Center and Qishloq Qurilish Bank.