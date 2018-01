Tax burden for legal entities decreases in Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Jan. 3

By Mamed Dashdemirov – Trend:

The corporate income tax rate for legal entities has increased from 7.5 percent to 14 percent in Uzbekistan from January 1, 2018, the country’s State Tax Committee told Trend.

Meanwhile, the tax on improvement and development of social infrastructure, which was eight percent, was abolished.