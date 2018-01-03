Baku’s real estate market: three factors of stability

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The previous year was marked for Baku’s real estate market by relative stabilization of processes and increased activity. The data shows that the high price reduction rates observed on the market in 2015 and 2016 gradually declined during the year, and there was a relative stability on the market in late 2017.

Thus, if in 2016, the prices on the Baku real estate market decreased by 31.53 percent, then according to the results of November 2017, the annual reduction was about 4.3 percent.

Analyzing the situation, one can come to the conclusion that the stabilization on the market was caused by the following three main factors.

Implementation of pilot project to rebuild first microdistrict and a number of other districts of Baku

Under a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on measures to rebuild the first and other microdistricts of Baku, dated March 10, 2017, the functions of the customer for reconstruction work that will be carried out in the territory of the first microdistrict as a “pilot project” are entrusted to the Ministry of Emergency Situations on the basis of its proposal.