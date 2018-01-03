DG MOVE's director general to visit Baku

2018-01-03 18:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Director General of the European Commission's department for mobility and transport (DG MOVE) Henrik Hololei will visit Baku Jan. 27-30, Head of Political, Economics and Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Denis Daniilidis told Trend Jan.3.

He will hold discussions on the Common Aviation Area Agreement between Azerbaijan and EU, added Daniilidis.

Earlier, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan said the EU hopes to initial the aviation agreement with Azerbaijan in the second half of January 2018. He noted that 99 percent of the agreement's articles have already been agreed upon.

Creation of a common aviation area is an initiative of the European Commission and aims to open and integrate aviation markets. This will lead to new opportunities for consumers and operators, and, most importantly, to high standards in terms of flight safety as well as air traffic management.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news